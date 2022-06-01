Russia's anti-cancer market; impact of patent expiration

Global drugmakers and their Russian partners are losing their positions in the Russian market for anti-cancer drugs due to expiration of patent protection for a number of their drugs and their replacement by Russian-made generics, reports The Pharma Letter’s local correspondent.
For example, Pharmstandard – one of Russia’s leading drugmakers which, since 2016, has been supplying one of the most expensive anti-cancer drugs Revlimid (lenalidomide), owned by the American major Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) for state needs will probably lose this market due to expiration of patent protection of the drug this summer.
So far, the Russian state has completed purchases of a number of generics of Revlimid produced by local drugmakers as a result of auctions, conducted on May. During these auctions, lenalidomide was purchased by 2-2.5 times less, compared to previous tenders. Its price was also reduced by another 0.5%-2.5% due to the large number of participants - from three to five bidders during the tenders. The price reduction and the admission of Russian manufacturers to tenders became possible due to the forthcoming expiration of the patent protection for lenalidomide, which is set on July 2022. Until this moment, generics cannot be put into the market.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze