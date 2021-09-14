Russia's Binnopharm Group hopes to launch up to 100 new drugs in coming years

Binnopharm Group, a Russian pharmaceutical producer will invest more than 2.5 billion roubles ($33 million) in the development of new drugs within the next several years, according to the company, which was launched in February this year.
As part of the project, a new R&D center will be established, that will focus on the development and pilot production of drugs, reports The Pharma Letter’s local correspondent.
An official spokesman of the company said in an interview with the Russian Vedomosti business paper, the new facility will be located in the Krasnogorsk district of the Moscow region, where Binnopharm already operates one of its facilities. The new R&D center will be opened by the company in the first quarter of 2022. By this time the production of solid and soft dosage forms will be also launched. The total area of the R&D center, operated by the company will be 12,000 square meters
