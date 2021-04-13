Russia's Biocad to compete with Biogen and Roche with new drug for SMA

Russian drugmaker Biocad says it has completed one of the stages of development of its new drug, which is designed for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), reports The Pharma Letter’s local correspondent.

This is the first drug of such kind produced in Russia. It is known as ANB-4, and the company has been working on its development since the beginning of 2018. The drug has previously shown its efficiency in animals with SMA, and the company is now conducting its clinical and pre-clinical trials already in the short-term.

As an official spokesman of Biocad said in an interview with Forbes Russia magazine, pre-clinical studies of the drug have already begun, while their task was to clarify the optimal dosage of the drug and study its possible toxicity.