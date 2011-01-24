Sunday 11 January 2026

Russia's Farmsintez acquires Estonian pharma company Kevelt

Pharmaceutical
24 January 2011

Farmsintez, one of Russia’s leading pharmaceutical companies, has acquired Kevelt AS, an Estonian pharmaceutical manufacturer, which specializes in the contract manufacturing of finished drugs for certain European and US pharmaceutical companies, as well as solutions for the cryopreservation of stem cells. Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

The acquisition of the Estonian company is part of the current strategy of Farmsintez, whose main objective is to gain access to the European Union pharmaceutical market. In addition, the Russian company plans to use Kevelt’s facilities for the production of investigational antitumor drug Virexxa, which is currently undergoing Phase II clinical trials, with the goal of further supplies to the EU market. Also noted in the decision to purchase Kevelt was the fact that the Estonian company is the manufacturer of Glaumaks - first registered in the EU as a generic version of global pharma behemoth Pfizer’s glaucoma drug Xalatan (latanoprost).

Buying of Kevelt, whose production standards fully meet EU requirements, it is stated, should help Farmsintez to achieve these goal. Moreover, the good financial performance of the Estonian company is expected to increase profits of Farmsintez itself by at least 18%-20%.

