Russia’s Peptogen launches production of innovative CV drugs

Sergei Sobyanin, Mayor of Moscow, has officially launched a new Russian plant for the production of innovative drugs for the prevention and treatment of heart attacks.
The new plant is operated by local Peptogen company, one of Russia’s largest developers of peptide drugs and is located at Strogino Technopark.
“Technoparks are being actively promoted in Moscow. They are specially-designed platforms for creating innovative high-tech products. A new facility has been opened in Strogino Technopark today, manufacturing medication for the prevention and treatment of strokes. This is a key direction, capable of decreasing stroke mortality rates, which has become a major problem in modern medicine,” said Mayor Sobyanin.
