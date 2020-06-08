Thursday 12 February 2026

Russia's pharma appeals to President to postpone monitoring system implementation

Pharmaceutical
8 June 2020
russia_li

A total of 11 Russian pharmaceutical industry organizations uniting drug manufacturers, distributors, pharmacy organizations and the patient community wrote a collective letter addressed to Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation, drawing his attention to the unwillingness to launch the industrial operation of the monitoring system drug movements and provide arguments why it is necessary to postpone the start, scheduled for July 1, 2020.

The situation surrounding COVID-19 required drug manufacturers and the entire supply chain to the patient to focus unprecedented efforts, primarily on the development of drugs against COVID-19 and ensuring the uninterrupted supply of drugs for the healthcare system and the population of the Russian Federation.

“It is for the reasons of global force majeure that the current degree of readiness of the drug labeling system and the entire supply chain, according to our professional estimates, does not now guarantee the uninterrupted supply of drugs as one of the key factors of social stability in these conditions,” the letter says.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Russian government easing labeling requirements for producers of orphan drugs
19 May 2020
Pharmaceutical
Solve monitoring issue to save troubled drug labeling project, says Russian industry figurehead
4 November 2019
Pharmaceutical
Russian labeling a major concern for pharma industry, says ARPM
31 May 2019
Pharmaceutical
Russia's AIMP lodges another plea on drug labeling
20 July 2020




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Positive Phase III top-line results for BridgeBio’s oral infigratinib
Pharmaceutical
Positive Phase III top-line results for BridgeBio’s oral infigratinib
12 February 2026
Biotechnology
Maria Freire to replace Caroline Dorsa as Biogen chair
12 February 2026
Biotechnology
Amgen wins EC approval for Uplinza in gMG
12 February 2026
Biotechnology
Daiichi files for new Datroway indication in Japan
12 February 2026
Pharmaceutical
Ipsen shares soar on stellar results
12 February 2026
Pharmaceutical
Developments at Nxera Pharma
12 February 2026
Pharmaceutical
Competition in HIV treatment heating up
12 February 2026

Company Spotlight

Upstream Bio
A clinical-stage biotechnology company developing long-acting biologics for severe inflammatory respiratory diseases. Its pipeline is anchored by verekitug, a monoclonal antibody that antagonizes the thymic stromal lymphopoietin (TSLP) receptor.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Positive Phase III top-line results for BridgeBio’s oral infigratinib
12 February 2026
Ipsen shares soar on stellar results
12 February 2026
Developments at Nxera Pharma
12 February 2026
Competition in HIV treatment heating up
12 February 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2026

 |  Headless Content Management with Blaze