Russia's pharma appeals to President to postpone monitoring system implementation

A total of 11 Russian pharmaceutical industry organizations uniting drug manufacturers, distributors, pharmacy organizations and the patient community wrote a collective letter addressed to Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation, drawing his attention to the unwillingness to launch the industrial operation of the monitoring system drug movements and provide arguments why it is necessary to postpone the start, scheduled for July 1, 2020.

The situation surrounding COVID-19 required drug manufacturers and the entire supply chain to the patient to focus unprecedented efforts, primarily on the development of drugs against COVID-19 and ensuring the uninterrupted supply of drugs for the healthcare system and the population of the Russian Federation.

“It is for the reasons of global force majeure that the current degree of readiness of the drug labeling system and the entire supply chain, according to our professional estimates, does not now guarantee the uninterrupted supply of drugs as one of the key factors of social stability in these conditions,” the letter says.