Russia's pharma to accelerate expansion into Central and South America

Pharmaceutical
6 April 2021
Russia is accelerating its expansion in the pharmaceutical market of Central and South American states by localization of a number of drugs within their territories, according to recent statements by representatives of some leading Russian drugmakers and pharma analysts, reports The Pharma Letter’s local correspondent.

One such drugmaker is Geropharm, which has recently announced plans to start the production of insulin in Venezuela.

The launch of the new production will be part of a long-term agreement, which was signed by the company with the Venezuela’s government and is being designed for the period of 2021-2026.

