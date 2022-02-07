Russia's Pharmasyntez-Nord to launch new large-scale facility in St Petersburg

The Russian drugmaker Pharmasyntez-Nord is finishing preparations for the commissioning of a second stage of its large-scale production facility in St Petersburg.

About a week ago, the company received the permission from the construction regulator Gosstroynadzor of St Petersburg to commission a new research and production facility.

The new facility will produce drugs for the treatment of oncological and autoimmune diseases, as well as diseases associated with endocrine system disorders. It will also become one of the largest sites in the country for the production of the Russian developed Sputnik Light vaccine.