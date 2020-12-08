Sunday 11 January 2026

Russia's public procurement of drugs posts growth this year

Pharmaceutical
8 December 2020
russia_lake_stock_large

Public procurements of drugs in Russia for the first three quarters of the current year amounted to 464 billion roubles ($6.27 billion), which is 10% more than a year ago, according to a recent report, published by the local analytics agency DSM Group.

Biocad, a local drugmaker, became leader in this segment, as its overall sales amounted to 24.3 billion roubles.

At the same time, Germany’s Merck KGaA (MRK: DE) and the USA’s Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) were the second and third largest players in the market with sales of 23.1 billion roubles and 21.2 billion roubles, respectively. In the case of Merck, the growth of its Russian sales this year was almost a record compared to 2019, as they grew by nearly 39%.

