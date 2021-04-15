Russia seeks to distance Sputnik V from blood clotting cases

The developers of Russia’s Sputnik V have sought to differentiate its option from other COVID-19 vaccines which may be linked to a rare side effect of blood clotting.

In a statement, the Gamaleya Center said a “comprehensive analysis of adverse events during clinical trials and over the course of mass vaccinations with the Sputnik V vaccine showed that there were no cases of cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST).”

Two viral vector-based vaccines have been associated with a very small number of CVST cases, although the link is not certain and regulators say the benefits outweigh any possible risk.