Russia sees rising investment in domestic pharma market

There are rising investment opportunities in the Russian domestic pharmaceutical market, with international companies looking to partner with or acquire local facilities, according to event feedback from for CPhI @ IPhEB which was held in Moscow.

This influx of foreign interest is a direct result of the Russian Drug Authority’s declaration to have 80% of the total pharmaceutical market supplied through local manufacturing sites by 2020. This is consequently generating greater investment into domestic facilities both from overseas companies and domestic investors, say event organizers UBM EMEA and RESTEC.

Shift towards partnerships