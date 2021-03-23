Russia to speed registration of new drugs; favoring domestic drugmakers

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova – a state official also responsible for the development of pharmaceutical and healthcare sector in the Russian government - has instructed the national government to speed the procedure for registration of new drugs in Russia and to provide additional preferences to domestic drugmakers during public procurements, according to recent statements by the state press-service and some local media, reports The Pharma Letter’s local correspondent.
In accordance with the initiative, registration of drugs will be conducted on the basis of their pre-clinical studies (ie, animal tests) and a summary report of their safety and efficacy.
In fact, temporary preferences for producers were introduced in 2020 and were primarily applied for drugs against COVID-19.
