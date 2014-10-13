Russia to start vaccines supplies to Central and South America

Russia plans to start active supplies of vaccines to the Central and South America region during the next several years, according to an official spokesperson for the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade.

This is expected to take place through the building of a large plant for the production of vaccines in Nicaragua. The agreement between the governments of Russia and Nicaragua regarding with the project was signed during the recent St Petersburg Economic Forum 2014, reports The Pharma Letter’s local correspondent.

Estimated 550 million-rouble investment