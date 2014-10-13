Russia to start vaccines supplies to Central and South America

Russia plans to start active supplies of vaccines to the Central and South America region during the next several years, according to an official spokesperson for the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade.
This is expected to take place through the building of a large plant for the production of vaccines in Nicaragua. The agreement between the governments of Russia and Nicaragua regarding with the project was signed during the recent St Petersburg Economic Forum 2014, reports The Pharma Letter’s local correspondent.
Estimated 550 million-rouble investment
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze