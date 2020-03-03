Russian doctors call on government to ensure supplies of original drugs to domestic market

Leading Russian doctors along with representatives of local medical communities have called on Russia’s Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin to ensure the supplies of original drugs to the domestic market, particularly those used for the treatment of some serious diseases, reports The Pharma Letter’s local correspondent.
According to doctors, the recent amendments to the Russian civil legislation have significantly eased access of generics to public procurements in Russia, but led to the reduction of supplies of high-quality imported drugs to domestic market. As doctors have said, taking into account that most generics are almost ten times cheaper than original drugs they are currently actively purchased by the state as part of public procurements.
Still, according to doctors, “when registering generics, only chemical equivalence is usually taken into account in Russia, while there are no studies on therapeutic identity of these drugs, as is done in other countries.”
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze