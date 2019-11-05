Russian government considering more public procurements of Rx drugs

The Russian government may consider the possibility of beginning public procurements of prescription drugs with their further provision to local population, according to recent statements, made by representatives of the Ministry of Health, reports The Pharma Letter’s local correspondent.

As Russian analysts said in the majority of developed countries, the provision of patients with prescription drugs is an integral part of their national health care systems, however, most of Russian citizens do not have an access to subsidized drugs, being forced to purchase them by themselves.