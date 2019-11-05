Tuesday 16 June 2026

Russian government considering more public procurements of Rx drugs

Pharmaceutical
5 November 2019
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The Russian government may consider the possibility of beginning public procurements of prescription drugs with their further provision to local population, according to recent statements, made by representatives of the Ministry of Health, reports The Pharma Letter’s local correspondent.

As Russian analysts said in the majority of developed countries, the provision of patients with prescription drugs is an integral part of their national health care systems, however, most of Russian citizens do not have an access to subsidized drugs, being forced to purchase them by themselves.

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More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Domestic drugs reach record high share of public procurements in Russia
25 March 2019
Pharmaceutical
Russia to provide subsidies to manufacturers of innovative drugs
26 November 2019
Pharmaceutical
Russian government to expand anti-cancer drugs public procurement this year
17 February 2020
Pharmaceutical
Global drugmakers face tighter competition for public procurements in Russia
9 June 2020




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