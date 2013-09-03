Russian government considers more ways of saving on drug purchases

The Russian government is considering ways of saving on the purchase of drugs, which is expected to take place through the re-registration of all the drugs (and in particular those which are subject of state purchases), limitation of public procurement for essential/vital drugs, as well as the introduction of reference prices.

In the case of re-registration, according to state plans, this will limit the circulation of low-quality drugs in the market as, due to unsophisticated requirements for drugs’ quality in the past, the market was flooded by low grade drugs.

Moves will create problems for pharma