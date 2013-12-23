Russian government continues to create barriers for foreign pharma business

The Russian government continues to create barriers for the business of foreign pharmaceutical producers operating in the country, according to local sources.

According to recent amendments to the existing law on “turnover of drugs in Russia” starting from January 1, 2014 all the foreign drug producers that plan to sell their drugs in Russia should provide documents, confirming the compliance of their production with international standards.

According to the new amendments, in order to register drugs and substances in Russia foreign companies must submit a document in Russian issued "by the competent authority of their country" and confirming compliance of their production with Good Manufacturing (GMP) standards, approved in their country.