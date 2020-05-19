Russian government easing labeling requirements for producers of orphan drugs

Global producers of orphan drugs operating in the Russian market will be able to conduct labeling of their products directly at customs warehouses in Russia in the case of supplies in small batches (up to 10,000 packages), according to recent statements by some senior officials of the Russian Ministry of Health and some local media reports, reports The Pharma Letter’s local correspondent.
Such a possibility has been recently approved by the Russian government and will allow producers to save on costs, associated with the installation of equipment at their plants.
It is planned that the beginning of labeling directly at warehouses will also substantially reduce the volume of paperwork associated with labeling of their drugs for foreign drugmakers operating in Russia.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze