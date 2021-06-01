Russian government finally approves compulsory licensing of original drugs

The Russian Parliament (State Duma) has finally approved legislation that allows the production of original drugs intended for exports without the permission of a patent holder, according to recent statements by the press-service of the Duma and some local media, reports The Pharma Letter’s local correspondent.

As part of the decision, the government must specify how much of the drug will need to be delivered and where. In addition, packaging of such drug must have a special designation.

The government will also have to approve the grounds and procedure for making such a decision, determining the term of its validity, as well as the method of determining payment of compensation to the patent holder.