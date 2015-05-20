The Russian government plans to provide subsidies to domestic drugmakers as well as foreign producers, which localize their production in Russia, reports The Pharma Letter’s local correspondent.
According to state plans, the amount of subsidies for the organization of production of new drugs and pharmaceutical substances in Russia should not exceed 50% of the total costs, or 100 million roubles (around $2 million) per manufacturer.
At the same time the amount of subsidies for carrying out clinical trials will be no more than 66% of costs and will be not higher than 200 million roubles.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It's part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
