Russian government to abolish procedure of mandatory certification

Pharmaceutical
11 December 2019
The Russian government has officially approved a new procedure for commercialization of drugs in the national pharmaceutical market, according to recent statements made by some senior state officials of the Russian Ministry of Health and local analysts, reports The Pharma Letter’s local correspondent.

The adoption of the new procedure also became part of a recent decree, signed by Russia’s Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and according to which the drugs that are launched in the Russian market, will no longer be a subject of mandatory certification.

Instead of this, manufacturers will be obliged to apply for permissions for the launch of their drugs in Russia to the Federal Service for Health Supervision of Russia (Roszdravnadzor).

