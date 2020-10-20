Russian government to allow producers to increase prices for vital drugs

The Russian government will increase the maximum selling prices for some vital and essential drugs available in the domestic market in order to prevent their shortage, reports The Pharma Letter’s local correspondent.
That will be in the form of a special mechanism, that will be designed by the Russian Ministry of Health.
Earlier, a number of pharmaceutical companies had warned the Russian government about their plans to suspend the production and supplies of some drugs, including those from the list of vital medicines to the Russian market due to the low maximum allowable price.
