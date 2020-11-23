Sunday 11 January 2026

Russian government to speed launch of innovative drugs to domestic market

Pharmaceutical
23 November 2020
russia_moscow_large-1-

The Russian government has ordered preparations for changes to the rules for registration of drugs in the Russian pharmaceutical market – in a move aimed to speed the launch of the drugs by three to five years, according to recent statements by an official spokesman of the government and some local media reports.

As part of these plans, a fast track regime will be introduced that will allow bringing innovative drugs to the market already on the basis of Phase II clinical trials, reports The Pharma Letter’s local correspondent. In this case, the drug will receive a temporary registration certificate that, however, will be limited by certain conditions

The government hopes the introduction of such changes will improve access for the local population to innovative drugs and contribute to a significant increase the share of domestic drugs in the market.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Russia to ensure faster registration of innovative drugs in domestic market
27 July 2022
Pharmaceutical
Russia rare and orphan diseases drugs procurement needs expanding
5 October 2021
Pharmaceutical
Global drugmakers increase sales of anti-cancer drugs in Russia
22 December 2020
Pharmaceutical
Anti-cancer drugs seen as major impetus for Russian pharma growth
19 January 2021




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Vanda’s sNDA for Hetlioz rejected again by FDA
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze