Sunday 11 January 2026

Russian government to use interventions in domestic pharma pricing

Pharmaceutical
25 May 2021
russia_roubles_rubles_money_big

The Russian government will use the mechanism of interventions in the domestic pharmaceutical market to tighten control of drug prices, according to recent statements by some senior state officials and local media, reports The Pharma Letter’s local correspondent.

As part of these plans, the government intends to establish a special reserve of drugs that will be sold in the event of 20% rise in prices (or more) in the domestic pharmaceutical market.

Since 2001, the Russian government has been using the interventions mechanism to regulate the cost of grain and some food products in the domestic market. An initiative to extend the mechanism to medicines was put forward last year after the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. In November 2020, the Ministry of Industry and Trade announced the formation of a list of drugs that could be purchased by the government for state reserves.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Drug prices continue rapid growth in Russia
20 July 2021
Pharmaceutical
Russia to tighten control for global drugmakers operating in local market
25 March 2024
Pharmaceutical
Russia presents updated state pharmaceutical strategy Pharma-2030
20 April 2023
Generics
Russian drugmakers to get additional subsidies for development of generics
9 June 2023




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
Alloy installs Christian Cobaugh to head Genetic Medicines division
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Vanda’s sNDA for Hetlioz rejected again by FDA
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze