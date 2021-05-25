Russian government to use interventions in domestic pharma pricing

The Russian government will use the mechanism of interventions in the domestic pharmaceutical market to tighten control of drug prices, according to recent statements by some senior state officials and local media, reports The Pharma Letter’s local correspondent.

As part of these plans, the government intends to establish a special reserve of drugs that will be sold in the event of 20% rise in prices (or more) in the domestic pharmaceutical market.

Since 2001, the Russian government has been using the interventions mechanism to regulate the cost of grain and some food products in the domestic market. An initiative to extend the mechanism to medicines was put forward last year after the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. In November 2020, the Ministry of Industry and Trade announced the formation of a list of drugs that could be purchased by the government for state reserves.