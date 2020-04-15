Sunday 11 January 2026

Russian govt and drugmakers aim to ensure uninterrupted COVID-19 drug supplies

15 April 2020
The Russian government and representatives of some of leading drugmakers operating in the local market have confirmed they will ensure uninterrupted supplies of drugs and vaccines against COVID-19 to Russia, in anticipation of a significant increase on the number of people infected with coronavirus, according to recent statements by representatives of producers, reports The Pharma Letter’s local correspondent.

According to Victor Dmitriev, director general of the Association of Russian Pharmaceutical Manufacturers (ARPM), in recent weeks the majority of leading Russian and foreign drugmakers companies have accelerated their efforts for the development of drugs that could be used for the treatment of COVID-19.

For example, French major Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) is currently involved in the development of a vaccine against COVID-19, utilizing its experience in creating drugs against severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS).

