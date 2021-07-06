Russian govt wants long-term contracts with global drugmakers on high-priced drugs

The Russian Ministry of Health wants to sign long-term contracts with global drugmakers on supplies of their drugs against HIV, hepatitis and rare diseases for state needs. As part of state plans, that will allow the achievement of significant savings during public procurements of these drugs, reports The Pharma Letter’s local correspondent.
It is planned that the duration of these contracts will be at least two-to-three years. They will replace the existing one-year contracts.
The overall value of investments that will be allocated for these needs will reach 120 billion roubles ($1.6 billion) a year. The Ministry of Health said that it has already begun talks with producers.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze