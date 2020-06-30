Russia may start exports of domestic-developed COVID-19 drugs to Latin America and Asian regions

Russia may start exports of Avifavir (favipiravir), which is a newly developed domestic drug, that could be recommended for the treatment of COVID-19, according to recent statements by Sergey Tsyb, deputy head of the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade, reports The Pharma Letter’s local correspondent.
According to the official, Avifavir could be competitive with similar drugs against COVID-19, which are currently designed by some global drugmakers.
Avifavir, which is produced by a joint venture of the Russian Direct Investments Fund (RDIF) and the ChemRar group of companies, one of Russia’s leading drugmakers, is based on favipiravir – an antiviral medication, which has been used to treat influenza in Japan since 2014. It became the first of the two registered drugs against COVID-19 in Russia after the approval of Areplivir (another favipiravir-based drug) by the Russian Ministry of Health.
