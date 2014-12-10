Russian Ministry of Health reveals new classification of drugs for domestic market

The Russian Ministry of Health has designed a new classification of drugs for the domestic pharmaceutical market.

It is planned that the new classification will be comprised of four drug categories, of which vital drugs, whose prices are regulated by the state, is expected to be one of the most important categories.

According to an official Ministry spokesperson, the government has made serious changes in the list of vital drugs, compared to previous years, through the inclusion of some new drugs for the treatment of orphan and life-threatening diseases with the aim to make them more affordable for the local population.