Russian Ministry of Health reveals new classification of drugs for domestic market

The Russian Ministry of Health has designed a new classification of drugs for the domestic pharmaceutical market.
It is planned that the new classification will be comprised of four drug categories, of which vital drugs, whose prices are regulated by the state, is expected to be one of the most important categories.
According to an official Ministry spokesperson, the government has made serious changes in the list of vital drugs, compared to previous years, through the inclusion of some new drugs for the treatment of orphan and life-threatening diseases with the aim to make them more affordable for the local population.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze