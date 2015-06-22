Friday 9 January 2026

Russian Parliament to allow unregistered imports of some drugs

Pharmaceutical
22 June 2015

The Russian Parliament (State Duma) is considering adopting a bill allowing unregistered imports of some types of drugs into Russia, reports the Pharma Letter’s local correspondent.

According to Mikhail Serdyuk, a member of the Duma and one of the authors of the new initiative, the Russian Parliament plans to allow import of drugs, designed for the treatment of rare diseases which are not produced by domestic drugmakers.

According to data from the Russian Ministry of Health, at present there are about 300,000 people in Russia, who suffer from orphan (rare) diseases. However, the domestic market for drugs that treat rare diseases remains small, while the share of local production is only 27% of the overall market.

Part of the state plans is to allow imports of unregistered drugs for personal purposes, as well as purposes of a particular patient (in the case of presence of a statement from a particular medical institution of the Russian Ministry of Health).

Among the drugs of which imports to Russia might be allowed without registration are Estratsit, (a drug, designed for the treatment of prostate cancer); Tibon (for the treatment of thyroid cancer; Kolhikum-Dispert (for the treatment of gout) and some others.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
Biotechnology
Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Scenic Biotech
A clinical-stage biotech based in Amsterdam, specializing in "modifier therapy"—an approach that targets genes other than the primary disease-causing one, to restore cellular balance.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026
Engitix adds $25m to fuel ECM-driven push in cancer and fibrosis
8 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze