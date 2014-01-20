Russian pharma market on verge of further consolidation in 2014

The Russian pharmaceutical market is on the verge of new deals and acquisitions in 2014, after a record 2013, when 10 large M&A deals were closed, analysts at the Russian Ministry of Healthcare believe.
Among the largest deals, which were signed in 2013, are the acquisition of Singaporean Bever Pharmaceutical (which has rights for the production of the drugs arbidol and afobazol, which are in the list of the most demanded drugs in the Russian market) by Pharmstandard (PHST RU), Russia’s leading pharmaceutical producer, for $590 million (The Pharma Letter August 14, 2013). Pharmstandard also acquired Petrovax Pharm (TPL May 7, 2013).
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