Russian pharma market will continue to focus on imports over next few years

The Russian pharmaceutical market will continue to focus on imports during the next several years, despite all the attempts of the state to improve the situation and to increase the share of domestic producers, according to results of a recent study conducted by Deloitte, titled Trends and practical aspects of the development of the Russian pharmaceutical market - 2013."
In 2012, the Russian market of drugs and dietary supplements totaled 818 billion roubles ($24.8 billion) by value, of which 80% was accounted for by imports. According to state plans, by 2020, the share of domestically produced drugs should be no less than 50%, and in the segment of essential drugs even 90%.
Government limits foreign drug procurement
