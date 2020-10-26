Sunday 11 January 2026

Russian pharma trade groups call on govt to act on labelling

26 October 2020
In Russia, 10 industry associations of the pharmaceutical market have turn to the Head of Government, as the situation with medicine labelling is becoming extremely critical for the supply of drugs, notes a posting on the website of the Association of International Pharmaceutical Manufacturers (AIPM), which noted that labelled drugs do not move to patients due to malfunctions in the Drug Movement Monitoring (MDM) system, which are no longer technically possible to solve.

AIPM, ARFP, Rosmedprom, National Pharmaceutical Chamber, APF, Infarma, RAAS, Soyuzpharma, ASNA and the All-Russian Union of Patients have sent a collective letter addressed to Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on the current critical state of the drug labelling system, which paralyzes the supply chain. Similar letters were addressed to the permanent members of the Security Council, Valentina Matvienko. and Vyacheslav Volodin. The letter suggests possible solutions that are needed at the current stage in order to prevent the lack of drugs in pharmacies.

In particular, in the current critical situation, taking into account the lost time, neither half-measures, nor point solutions of a technological nature are already insufficient.

