Russian pharmaceutical market grew by 7% in 2013

The Russian pharmaceutical market is on the verge of stagnation, as in 2013 it grew only by 7%, compared to 2012, which is the lowest growth figure for the last 10 years, according to a recent report from the Russian Ministry of Health.
During the first quarter of 2013 the market grew by 18%, which was mainly due to a flu epidemic in Russia, however during the next three quarters of last year the growth was insignificant, mainly in the retail segment. At the same time segment of hospital drug purchases in 2013 remained at the level of 2012.
According to analysts at the Russian Ministry of Health, in 2013 the level of competition tightened in almost all segments of the market and also among the distributors.
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
