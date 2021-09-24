Russia reluctant to open market to foreign COVID-19 vaccines

R-Pharm, one of Russia’s leading drugmakers, has started the production of a vaccine against COVID-19 under a license from Oxford University and UK pharma major AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN), according to recent statements made by some Russian state officials and local media reports.

According to Russia’s First Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Vasily Osmakov, the vaccine will be produced for export purposes only at the initial stage, as the domestic market is fully provided with Russian anti-COVID-19 vaccines.

Mr Osmakov comments: "Foreign vaccines are already being produced in Russia, and AstraZeneca’s vaccine is produced at R-Pharm under export contracts."