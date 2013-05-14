Rx drugs bulk buying may save governments money but poses a risk for some patients, says Canadian think-tank

Governments that opt for prescription drug bulk-purchasing agreements can save taxpayers money but at the risk of reducing patient health by limiting access to optimal medicines, concludes a new report from the Fraser Institute, an independent, non-partisan Canadian public policy think-tank.
“In virtually all cases, bulk purchase agreements provide savings to drug plan sponsors, but choice and flexibility are often sacrificed. These savings come with the potential for negative consequences including risks to patient health and well-being, and reductions in pharmaceutical innovation,” said Kristina Lybecker, a Fraser Institute senior fellow and author of The Bulk Purchase of Pharmaceuticals.
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