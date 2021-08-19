Rydapt secures reimbursement in England and Wales

Swiss pharma giant Novartis (NOVN: VX) has been granted a positive reimbursement decision in the UK for Rydapt (midostaurin).

In 2017, Novartis won US Food and Drug Administration approval for the treatment, the first targeted therapy for adults with acute myeloid leukemia (AML).

The company has continued to develop the therapy for rare types of blood cancer. In the UK, the product will now be funded for routine use in England and Wales to treat a number of rare cancers of this type.