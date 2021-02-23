Sales growth forecasts for injectable anti-HIV therapeutics

The human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) therapeutics market was worth an estimated $22.9 billion across the seven major markets (7MM; the US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK and Japan) in 2019.
The market is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 2%, reaching $28 billion in 2029, according to data and analytics company GlobalData.
GlobalData’s latest report, HIV Therapeutics: Global Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2029, reveals that growth in the market will be driven by the entry of injectable therapies that can be administered intramuscularly or subcutaneously.
