Sunday 11 January 2026

Sales growth forecasts for injectable anti-HIV therapeutics

Pharmaceutical
23 February 2021
hiv_aids_big

The human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) therapeutics market was worth an estimated $22.9 billion across the seven major markets (7MM; the US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK and Japan) in 2019.

The market is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 2%, reaching $28 billion in 2029, according to data and analytics company GlobalData.

GlobalData’s latest report, HIV Therapeutics: Global Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2029, reveals that growth in the market will be driven by the entry of injectable therapies that can be administered intramuscularly or subcutaneously.

The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

