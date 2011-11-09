Sunday 11 January 2026

Salix Pharma to buy Oceana for $300 million; posts 3rd-qtr profit

Pharmaceutical
9 November 2011

With the aim of improving its innovate products franchise, US drugmaker Salix Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: SLXP) has entered into an agreement to acquire privately-held Oceana Therapeutics, a global provider of gastroenterology and urology therapeutics, for $300 million in cash. The transaction is subject to customary conditions to closing, including US anti-trust approval, and is expected to close in December 2011.

“The acquisition of Oceana expands our product portfolio of innovative products, furthers the diversification of Salix’s base business and provides immediate added revenue,” stated Carolyn Logan, president and chief executive of Salix. She added: “Oceana markets two differentiated products - Solesta, a first-in-class, biocompatible tissue bulking agent for the treatment of fecal incontinence; and Deflux, the only [Food and Drug Administration]-approved alternative to major ureteral reimplantation surgery for the treatment of vesicoureteral reflux.”

Ms Logan continued: “Solesta is a highly synergistic addition to our product portfolio. We believe our specialty sales force, calling on gastroenterologists and colorectal surgeons, should be able to maximize the commercial potential of this asset. Solesta was approved by the FDA through the premarket approval process as a Class III Medical Device in May 2011 and launched in September 2011. Solesta also is CE Mark-approved and marketed in Europe…Deflux also is approved and marketed outside the United States in over 40 countries. Worldwide net sales of Deflux through the first nine months of 2011 were approximately $26 million.”

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
Alloy installs Christian Cobaugh to head Genetic Medicines division
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Vanda’s sNDA for Hetlioz rejected again by FDA
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze