Sandoz in deal to commercialize Anacor’s Kerydin in USA

USA-based Anacor Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ANAC) has entered into an exclusive agreement with Sandoz, a subsidiary of Swiss drug major Novartis (NOVN: VX), to distribute and commercialize Anacor’s drug Kerydin (tavaborole) topical solution in the USA, worth a potential $110 million.
PharmaDerm, the branded dermatology business of Sandoz, will be responsible for the sales and marketing of Kerydin, which earlier this month gained US Food and Drug Administration approval, the first oxaborole antifungal cleared for the topical treatment of onychomycosis of the toenails, a fungal infection of the nail and nail bed that affects approximately 35 million people in the USA, according to Podiatry Today.
