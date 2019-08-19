Sunday 11 January 2026

Sandra Horning's shoes to be filled by Levi Garraway at Roche

Pharmaceutical
19 August 2019
The big shoes of Sandra Horning (pictured above, with her succesor), chief medical officer and head of global product development at Swiss pharma giant Roche (ROG: SIX), are to be filled by Levi Garraway.

Dr Horning, who will retire at the end of the year, has been credited with bringing 15 new medicines to market during her decade-long stint with Roche and its Genentech unit in areas including cancer, multiple sclerosis, influenza and blindness. She has been in her current role since January 2014.

A company statement paid tribute to her incredible contributions to medicine and her inspirational commitment to science and patients.

