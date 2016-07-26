Thursday 8 January 2026

Saneca enters exclusive deal with Xantis

Pharmaceutical
26 July 2016
Slovakia-based contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) Saneca Pharma has sold registration dossiers for more than 20 pharmaceutical products to Switzerland-headquartered Xantis Pharma as part of an exclusive agreement.

The portfolio of products will be marketed by Xantis Pharma throughout Central and Eastern Europe, where the company has a growing presence.  As part of the collaboration, the European CDMO will hold an exclusive five-year contract manufacturing agreement for the products with Xantis Pharma. Privately-held Saneca Pharma will continue to act as Xantis Pharma’s agent for out-licensing opportunities for the dossiers outside of these regions. Financial terms of the collaboration were not disclosed.

Anthony Sheehan, chief executive at Saneca Pharma, said: “We have an established relationship with Xantis Pharma for manufacturing pharmaceutical products based on Xantis’ own registration dossiers. With the purchase of Saneca Pharma’s dossiers, the relationship has now evolved to another level, so we are looking forward to working together to expand the reach of these products in Europe.

