Sanofi accused of $34 million kickbacks by former paralegal employee

Allegations have been made that French drug major Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) and members of its executive took part in a kickback scheme and illegally paid $34 million in payments to induce prescribers to choose its diabetes medication.

The case is brought by former employee, Diane Ponte, and was filed in US state court in Newark, New Jersey. Ms Ponte claims she was fired from her position as a paralegal in September after complaining about nine contracts to vendors Accenture and Deloitte that were intended to fund kickbacks. She says the company instigated a “severe and pervasive pattern of workplace retaliation” when she reported the suspected fraud.

Christopher Viehbacher accused