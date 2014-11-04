Sanofi reports positive data in Phase III dengue vaccine trial, with 95.5% efficacy against severe dengue

French drug major Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) has reported positive data with its experimental tetravalent dengue vaccine in a Phase III study of healthy children and adolescents aged nine to 16 years.

Olivier Charmeil, chief executive of vaccines subsidiary Sanofi Pasteur, said: "We plan to submit the vaccine for licensure in 2015 in endemic countries where dengue is a public health priority. Our goal is to help meet the [World Health Organization's] objectives to reduce dengue mortality by 50 percent and morbidity by 25% by 2020."