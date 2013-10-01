Sanofi and Aviesan renew their agreement to accelerate research in France

French drug major Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) and Aviesan, the French National Alliance for Life Sciences and Health, have renewed for a period of three years the cooperation protocol signed in 2010. The aim is to contribute to the development of new treatments that target unmet medical needs, including those in the field of rare diseases, to participate to the excellence and consolidation of research in French industry on an international level.
Special emphasis will be put on translational research projects that bring together clinical and medical teams with fundamental research teams to translate research successes into medical advances.
"As well as strengthening existing ties, this new agreement will allow us to explore other avenues of research," said Andre Syrota, President of Aviesan. "Translational research combines clinical and basic research, underscoring the critical importance of linking industrial and academic expertise," Prof Syrota added.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze