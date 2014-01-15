Sanofi and Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft aim to create new antibiotics to fight infectious diseases

French drug major Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) and the European research organization Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft have announced the creation of a natural product center of excellence to accelerate the discovery of new therapies to treat infectious diseases.
Under the agreement, Sanofi and Fraunhofer IME (Institute for Molecular Biology and Applied Ecology) will collaborate to identify and optimize novel naturally occurring chemical or biological compounds, mainly in the field of infectious diseases. The approach may also be extended to other indications such as diabetes, pain and rare diseases, where natural products-derived substances have proven to play an important role in treatment and disease prevention. Sanofi will share its strain collection, one of the world's largest, consisting of more than 100,000 different micro-organisms, with Fraunhofer.
Elias Zerhouni, Sanofi’s president of global R&D, said: “There is a great medical need in fighting infectious diseases globally. This is critical given the rise of antibiotic resistance worldwide especially in the hospital setting with increasingly frequent serious, often life-threatening infections, where few advances have been made in the recent years. This cooperation with Fraunhofer is unique as internal and external scientists will work together as one team on common projects, in shared labs to acquire new knowledge with the objective to bring new medicines to patients suffering from infectious diseases.”
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze