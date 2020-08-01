Sanofi and GSK score big with deal to supply COVID-19 vaccine to USA

Having missed out on the first round of the US Trump Administration Operation Warp Speed COVID-19 initiative awards, France’s Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) and Britain’s GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) on Friday announced a collaboration with the US government to accelerate the development and manufacturing of a COVID-19 recombinant protein-based vaccine.
The vaccine candidate, developed by Sanofi in partnership with GSK, is based on the recombinant protein technology used by Sanofi to produce an influenza vaccine, and GSK’s established pandemic adjuvant technology.
Collaborating with the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and Department of Defense will help fund the development activities and secure scale-up of Sanofi’s and GSK’s manufacturing capabilities in the USA for the recombinant protein-based, adjuvanted vaccine, resulting in a significant increase in capacity.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze