Sanofi and MAbImprove LabEx collaborate on rare lung disease

24 January 2014

French drug major Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) and MAbImprove Laboratoire d'Excellence (LabEx), coordinated by France’s Universite Francois-Rabelais de Tours, are forming a two-year public-private partnership to develop an aerosol antibody formulation to treat patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, an orphan disease for which there are no effective treatment options.

"This partnership with Sanofi recognizes the expertise of our research teams following the award of the Laboratory Excellence label by the French government," said Professor Loic Vaillant, president of the Universite de Tours, adding: "This commitment over a two year period opens the way for major innovations in our field."

The project is focused primarily on developing an optimal formulation for antibody inhalation to the lung. The partnership will leverage the expertise of multidisciplinary teams within the Universite Francois-Rabelais de Tours and teams from the university's Center for the Study of Lung Diseases (CEPR), INSERM - including Nathalie Heuze-Vourc'h -- and Sanofi R&D teams at Chilly-Mazarin/Longjumeau and Vitry-sur-Seine/Alfortville in France and at Genzyme in the USA.

