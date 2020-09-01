Sunday 11 January 2026

Sanofi and Regeneron accept Kevzara game is up in COVID-19

1 September 2020
French drugmaker Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) has suffered a setback in a trial of Kevzara (sarilumab) in COVID-19.

A Phase III study of the approved arthritis drug, at a dose of 200mg or 400mg in severely or critically ill patients hospitalized with COVID-19, did not meet its primary endpoint and key secondary endpoint in a comparison with placebo added to usual hospital care.

"Properly designed, controlled clinical trials, provides the information and understanding the scientific community needs for fact-based decision making"The 420-patient randomized trial was conducted in Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, France, Germany, Israel, Italy, Japan, Russia and Spain.

