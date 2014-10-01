Sanofi and Regeneron's dupilumab meets all primary and secondary endpoints Phase IIa study

French drug major Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) and US biotech company Regeneron's (Nasdaq: REGN) dupilumab has met all primary and secondary endpoints in their Phase IIa proof-of-concept study of the drug.

Dupilumab is an investigational therapy that blocks interleukin (IL)-4 and IL-13 signaling in patients with moderate-to-severe chronic sinusitis with nasal polyps who did not respond to intranasal corticosteroids.