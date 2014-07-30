Sanofi and Regneron say Phase III alirocumab trials met primary endpoint

French drug major Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) and USA-based biotech firm Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: REGN) have announced that nine new Phase III ODYSSEY trials of alirocumab in people with hypercholesterolemia met their primary efficacy endpoint.

Alirocumab is an investigational monoclonal antibody targeting PCSK9 (proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 9). In the nine ODYSSEY trials, the mean percent reduction in LDL-C from baseline at 24 weeks in alirocumab-treated patients was consistent with results seen in previous alirocumab trials.

Alirocumab trial details